NEW YORK, April 10 Canada expects moderate growth this year and the country's economic recovery is fragile, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Tuesday.

Flaherty also told reporters in New York that he had no current plans to intervene in a housing market, which some analysts say is overheating. He said there had been some moderation in the housing market of late. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr, writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Galloway)