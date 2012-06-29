OTTAWA, June 29 Canadian Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty acknowledged on Friday that the recent tightening of
mortgage rules may dampen economic growth in the country, but he
said the government prefers to take that risk over allowing a
housing bubble to develop.
"I realize it may have some dampening effect on the economy
and I realize it may have some dampening effect in the
residential real estate market. We're prepared to take that
risk, quite frankly, because of the greater risk of the
development over time of a housing bubble," Flaherty told
reporters on a conference call from Ireland.
(Reporting By Louise Egan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)