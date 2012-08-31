BRIEF-B. Riley Financial to acquire FBR & CO in a transaction valued at $160.1 mln
* B. Riley Financial Inc - a transaction valued at $160.1 million
TORONTO Aug 31 Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday the global economic situation is fragile and a further slowing in world growth would affect Canada.
"Further slowing in the global economic situation can be expected to have an impact...we continue to monitor global economic development and their impact on Canada," he said.
"Rest assured our government's primary focus is and will remain the economic and jobs."
* Incyte Corp- entered into a letter agreement, dated February 17, 2017 with certain entities affiliated with Julian Baker - SEC filing
* Ashford Hospitality Trust proposes to acquire FelCor Lodging trust at a significant premium of 28% per share to create compelling long-term shareholder value