OTTAWA, Sept 11 Canadian Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty said on Tuesday there is growing concern about the
capacity of the United States to tighten its budget as needed
while continuing to grow, and said this and the European debt
crisis could seriously harm Canada.
"While we are not currently facing the depths of the
downturn of a few years ago, the global economy remains
stubbornly fragile. Any potential offshore setbacks could
generate serious adverse impacts on Canada," Flaherty said in a
speech in St. John's, Newfoundland.
"For example, growth in a number of emerging-market economies
is slowing, and concerns are growing about the capacity of the
U.S. to balance the necessary fiscal consolidation while
sustaining economic growth," he said, adding that the most
immediate threat is the banking crisis in Europe.