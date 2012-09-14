OSHAWA, Ontario, Sept 14 Part of the reason the Canadian dollar is so strong is because international markets have faith in it due to Canada's strong fundamentals, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday, adding however that he is concerned about volatility.

"We've seen some bump-up of the dollar, in part because of the announcement yesterday by Ben Bernanke in the United States about another round of quantitative easing there," he told reporters.

"Our country is relatively successful economically. Our fiscal and economic fundamentals are sound, and to some extent that's reflected in our currency, being a currency in which people around the world have some faith. So, yes, I worry about volatility, although there is obviously some reason for the Canadian dollar being where it is today."