* "We've been talking about Greece since January"
* Sees intense discussions at G20 over euro zone problems
* Says no need now for new stimulus in Canada
OTTAWA, Sept 20 Canadian Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty expressed impatience on Tuesday with the slow pace of
dealing with the Greek debt crisis, saying the risks only rise
as resolution is delayed.
Speaking two days before meetings in Washington of the
Group of 20 leading economies, Flaherty said he expected
"intense discussions about the situation in Europe" at those
talks.
"There's risk and there's increased risk the longer this
matter is delayed. We've been talking about Greece since
January 2010 and the euro zone has not yet brought the matter
to a conclusion," Flaherty told reporters at Parliament.
"And this can potentially affect the Europeans banks, of
course, which is why it's important to ensure that they're
adequately capitalized. There has been a fund created. It's
questionable whether it's large enough and that is something
I'm sure we'll talk about in Washington."
G20 finance ministers and central bankers will hold
discussions over dinner on Thursday evening. Talks will
continue in bilateral sessions and also at the annual meetings
of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.
In the run-up to this week's meetings there has been
speculation on whether more stimulus or more fiscal discipline
is needed, and Flaherty said that Canada would only embark on
new stimulus if there was a serious economic shock.
"Nothing has changed this week. We have a serious situation
in Europe. We are going to stay the course. If we're hit with
an external shock from the EU (European Union) or from the
United States, then we would react in a pragmatic way, as we
have done before," he said, adding that Canada had fiscal
maneuvering room if needed.
But he dismissed opposition calls to relax the purse
strings now. "The countries that are in trouble are countries
that have followed that policy of large deficits, accumulating
large public debt. We're not going down that road in Canada."
(Reporting by Randall Palmer and David Ljunggren; editing by
Rob Wilson)