* Flaherty says policy will be pragmatic, flexible
* Says current policy is "expansionary"
* Says confident European leaders have sense of urgency
OTTAWA, Sept 28 Canadian Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty said on Wednesday he would adjust fiscal policy if the
economy is hit by a global shock, while renewing his call for
European leaders to take urgent measures to solve the euro zone
debt crisis.
"As the prime minister and I have said, if we get a shock
from outside our country, then we will have to be responsive
and we'll be flexible and pragmatic," Flaherty told reporters.
Flaherty would not comment on a meeting he held late
Tuesday with Prime Minister Stephen Harper and Bank of Canada
Governor Mark Carney.
He said Canada now has an "expansionary economic policy,"
referring to measures in his last budget, such as a hiring
credit for small business, which will be contained in budget
implementation legislation to be introduced in Parliament in
the coming days.
Flaherty said he was confident after meeting with G20
colleagues that European leaders have a greater sense of
urgency about dealing with the debt crisis.
"We've been clear in our view ... that they have to get
themselves in a position where they can overwhelm the problem,
get ahead of the markets and be in charge of the situation
rather than react to the situation."
