MOVES- Crescent Capital's head of trading Tollinchi leaves firm
NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters LPC) - Gil Tollinchi, head of trading at Crescent Capital Group, has left the firm, according to sources.
TORONTO Aug 31 Canada's economy shrank in the second quarter because it was hit by unusual factors such as the impact of Japan's disaster, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday.
"We had a stronger first quarter than expected this year. That is why I'm able to say that broadly we're on track over the course of the plan for the fiscal year. The month of June was quite positive," he told reporters in Toronto. (Reporting by Allison Martell; writing by Jeffrey Hodgson; editing by Peter Galloway)
* Pretivm launches offering of convertible senior subordinated notes
* Announces 1 for 30 reverse stock split Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: