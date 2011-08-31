TORONTO Aug 31 Canada's economy shrank in the second quarter because it was hit by unusual factors such as the impact of Japan's disaster, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday.

"We had a stronger first quarter than expected this year. That is why I'm able to say that broadly we're on track over the course of the plan for the fiscal year. The month of June was quite positive," he told reporters in Toronto. (Reporting by Allison Martell; writing by Jeffrey Hodgson; editing by Peter Galloway)