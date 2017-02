OTTAWA, Sept 8 Canada is concerned it could be hurt by moves from some countries to cap the value of their currencies and by the risk that those moves could lead to so-called currency wars, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Thursday.

"We were concerned when Japan acted unilaterally with respect to their currency. We're also concerned about Switzerland acting unilaterally. That's a discussion I'm sure we'll get into this weekend," he told reporters in Ottawa ahead of G7 meetings in France at the end of week. (Reporting by Louise Egan; writing by Jeffrey Hodgson; editing by Peter Galloway)