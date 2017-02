OTTAWA, Sept 20 Canada will the stay the course on plans to cut its deficit, but has the room to provide further stimulus in the event of an external shock, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Tuesday.

"There is some room in fiscal policy in the government of Canada because we have sound fiscal fundamentals," he told reporters in Ottawa.

"We are going to stay the course (on deficit reduction). If we are hit with an external shock from the EU or from the United States then we would react in a pragmatic way." (Reporting by David Ljunggren; writing by Jeffrey Hodgson; editing by Rob Wilson)