OTTAWA, Sept 28 Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday his fiscal policy would be responsive, pragmatic and flexible if the economy is hit by a global shock, even as he renewed his call for European leaders to solve the debt crisis in the region.

Flaherty told reporters he was confident after meeting with G20 colleagues that European leaders have a greater sense of urgency to deal with the debt crisis. (Reporting by Louis Egan, writing by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)