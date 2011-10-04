OTTAWA Oct 4 The Group of 20 nations is not preparing emergency measures to respond to a Greek default but is having ongoing talks about the nation's ability to support its debt, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Tuesday.

"We're not preparing emergency measures. We've had continuing discussions on the issue of Greece's ability to pay. There are important decisions to be made by the euro zone ministers," he told reporters in Ottawa. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; writing by Jeffrey Hodgson)