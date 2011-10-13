OTTAWA Oct 13 Euro zone countries have not
done enough to date to resolve the region's sovereign debt
crisis, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on
Thursday, a day ahead of a key meeting of G20 finance ministers
in Paris.
"It is critical that Europe deliver on a comprehensive
package of measures that will address their sovereign debt and
banking issue," he told reporters in Ottawa.
He said ministers from the Group of 20 countries will
discuss the Franco-German crisis plan as well as how to deal
with Greece, which Flaherty said is already in recession.
(Reporting by Louise Egan, writing by Cameron French; editing
by Peter Galloway)