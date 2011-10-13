OTTAWA Oct 13 Euro zone countries have not done enough to date to resolve the region's sovereign debt crisis, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Thursday, a day ahead of a key meeting of G20 finance ministers in Paris.

"It is critical that Europe deliver on a comprehensive package of measures that will address their sovereign debt and banking issue," he told reporters in Ottawa.

He said ministers from the Group of 20 countries will discuss the Franco-German crisis plan as well as how to deal with Greece, which Flaherty said is already in recession. (Reporting by Louise Egan, writing by Cameron French; editing by Peter Galloway)