OTTAWA Oct 21 Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday he was very concerned about delays in addressing the European debt crisis because it could endanger the global economy, but he remained confident of modest North American growth

Flaherty also noted core Canadian inflation remained within the Bank of Canada's 1 to 3 percent comfort zone, despite an unexpectedly strong uptick reported on Friday, adding that he is more concerned about growth than inflation. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Writing by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)