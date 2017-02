OTTAWA Nov 1 Delays in dealing with Europe's debt crisis threaten the global economy, and all participants should just "get on with it", Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Tuesday.

"I encourage all participants to get on with it, to get to the implementation of the agreements that have been reached," he told reporters in Ottawa. "Delay endangers the global economy." (Reporting by Louise Egan; writing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Jon Cook in Toronto; editing by Rob Wilson)