BRIEF-Uranium Resources says entered securities purchase agreement with Aspire Capital Fund LLC
* Entered into a securities purchase agreement with Aspire Capital Fund, LLC
TORONTO Feb 29 Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday he was more comfortable about the outlook for Europe following recent actions by the European Central Bank and discussions with global policymakers.
"We need to be conscious of the danger of economic shocks, of fiscal shocks, particularly from Europe. I have a higher degree of comfort now about that than I had before because of recent steps that have been taken by the ECB, in particular the discussions we had this weekend in Mexico City," he told reporters in Ottawa.
"In terms of the Canadian economy, what we're seeing is modest growth that is persistent." (Reporting by Randall Palmer, writing by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Financial 15 Split Corp announces successful overnight offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Farmland Partners - on Feb 14, entered into loan agreement which provides for term loan of $27.2 million; term loan matures on February 14, 2027 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lbvvHx) Further company coverage: