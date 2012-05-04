BRIEF-Clarocity Corporation announces amended debt facility
* Clarocity corp says initial $4 million facility has been drawn down, co and stableview have agreed to increase amount available for drawdown to $6 million
WINNIPEG Manitoba May 4 Unexpectedly weak U.S. jobs data shows the recovery in there is lumpy, but both the U.S. and Canadian economies can still be expected to grow this year, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday.
"We anticipated a lumpy recovery this year if I can put it that way, that we're going to have some months, some quarters that are better than others," he told reporters in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
"There will be moderate growth in the United States, moderate growth in Canada." (Reporting by Rod Nickel; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
* Clarocity corp says initial $4 million facility has been drawn down, co and stableview have agreed to increase amount available for drawdown to $6 million
* Leidos Holdings- on Feb 16 Leidos innovations corporation, Leidos Holdings, Inc. entered into first amendment to credit agreement, dated Aug 16, 2016
TORONTO, Feb 21 Canada's main stock index rose to a new record high on Tuesday, led by the heavyweight financial and energy groups as oil prices climbed, while lower gold prices weighed on gold miners.