WINNIPEG Manitoba May 4 Unexpectedly weak U.S. jobs data shows the recovery in there is lumpy, but both the U.S. and Canadian economies can still be expected to grow this year, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday.

"We anticipated a lumpy recovery this year if I can put it that way, that we're going to have some months, some quarters that are better than others," he told reporters in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

"There will be moderate growth in the United States, moderate growth in Canada." (Reporting by Rod Nickel; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)