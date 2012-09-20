WHITBY, Ontario, Sept 20 Canada's economic growth is moderate but unfolding as forecast in the federal budget, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Thursday, adding that he would be flexible if the economy was hit with a shock from abroad.

"Right now we are seeing moderate economic growth in Canada, which is what was anticipated in the budget this year," Flaherty told reporters in Whitby, Ontario.

"If we were to have a shock to the Canadian economy that came from outside our country as we did in 2008-2009 then we would be flexible and pragmatic."