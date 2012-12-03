OTTAWA Dec 3 Canadian Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty said on Monday he is encouraged by steps Canadians are
taking to lower their personal debt obligations and that the
economy is on track for modest growth.
"We are on track, as we anticipate, for modest growth,
moderate growth, in the next fiscal year," he told reporters in
Ottawa.
"When it comes to consumer debt, I am encouraged by the
reaction of Canadians. More Canadians are paying down their
mortgages, more Canadians are paying their credit cards on time.
This is very desirable," he said.