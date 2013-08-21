Aug 21 Canada is on track to balance its budget by 2015 and the Conservative government anticipates no major shift in policy or new spending cuts to achieve that goal, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday.

"We're still on track. We are going to stay the course. We are going to balance the budget without doubt in 2015," Flaherty said on the sidelines of a policy retreat. "That is our goal ... to get back to that equilibrium. If you are looking for anything startling from the Department of Finance I think you'll be disappointed."