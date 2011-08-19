UPDATE 3-China Jan FX reserves fall below $3 trillion for first time in nearly 6 years
* China FX reserves fall more than expected, breach key level
OTTAWA Aug 19 Canada will look at whatever action it needs to take to fend off major external shocks, but is not expecting such dramatic events, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday.
Flaherty was speaking to reporters after telling a parliamentary committee that Ottawa would act to protect jobs if the global economy deteriorated sharply.
"We will look at whatever needs to be done if we have shocks that come from outside Canada. We're not anticipating that. We're in better shape than virtually any country in the world to withstand ... economic shocks," he said. (Reporting by Randall Palmer, writing by David Ljunggren; editing by Peter Galloway)
* China FX reserves fall more than expected, breach key level
LONDON, Feb 7 Beset by political worries, the euro was set for its biggest daily fall of 2017 on Tuesday as broad gains halted a four-week run lower in the U.S. dollar.
Feb 7 Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Tuesday, reversing losses from the previous session, ahead of economic data including trade balance and building permits.