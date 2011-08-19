OTTAWA Aug 19 Canada will look at whatever action it needs to take to fend off major external shocks, but is not expecting such dramatic events, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday.

Flaherty was speaking to reporters after telling a parliamentary committee that Ottawa would act to protect jobs if the global economy deteriorated sharply.

"We will look at whatever needs to be done if we have shocks that come from outside Canada. We're not anticipating that. We're in better shape than virtually any country in the world to withstand ... economic shocks," he said. (Reporting by Randall Palmer, writing by David Ljunggren; editing by Peter Galloway)