(Repeats story that was chained erroneously to another item)
OTTAWA, Sept 11 Canada switched back in the
second quarter to having net foreign debt after enjoying two
quarters of having a small amount of net foreign assets,
Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
The country's international investment position was one of
C$57.3 billion ($52.1 billion) net debt, with overall
international assets at C$3.10 trillion and international
liabilities of C$3.15 trillion.
In the first quarter, it had net foreign assets of C$37.4
billion, and the quarter before C$27.6 billion. Those were the
only two quarters in the black since the data series began in
1990.
Statistics Canada attributed the change partly to a higher
Canadian dollar and relatively strong Canadian equity markets,
which it said increased the value of international liabilities
by more than the value of international assets.
It was also supported by the current account deficit,
resulting in greater foreign investment in Canada than Canadian
investment abroad.
($1=$1.10 Canadian)
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Alex Paterson)
(Reporting by Randall Palmer)