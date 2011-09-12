AJAX, Ontario, Sept 12 Greece and the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations need the political will to carry out sound fiscal policy, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Monday.

Greece has a plan to reduce debt and now needs to implement it, Flaherty told a business audience. He said that while the current circumstances and those during the 2008 financial crisis are different, the lack of confidence globally is the same.

"Most importantly, both in the United States and the EU, we need to see credible medium-term fiscal plans to support confidence-building in their economies -- confidence by consumers and confidence by business," he said. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; writing by Randall Palmer; editing by Peter Galloway)