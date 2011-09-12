* Says easy to pledge spending cuts, now have to do them
* Lack of confidence similar to 2008
* Says Credible fiscal plans would restore confidence
(Adds quote, context, paragraphs 4-6)
AJAX, Ontario, Sept 12 Greece and the Group of
Seven leading industrialized nations need the political will to
carry out sound fiscal policy, Canadian Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty said on Monday.
Greece has a plan to reduce debt and now needs to implement
it, Flaherty told a business audience. He said that while the
current circumstances and those during the 2008 financial
crisis are different, the lack of confidence globally is the
same.
"Most importantly, both in the United States and the EU, we
need to see credible medium-term fiscal plans to support
confidence-building in their economies -- confidence by
consumers and confidence by business," he said.
Flaherty was speaking as markets globally were falling on
fears of a possible sovereign debt default by Greece.
"There is a need for political will to maintain sound
fiscal policy. That sounds like an obvious thing...but the
pressures are always there to spend more money. And it's easy
for politicians to say, 'I will spend less money,' but then of
course they actually have to do it," he said.
Turning his attention specifically to Greece, the
Conservative minister said: "They have a plan to control
deficits and debt. They have to implement it and as I said
earlier, that's not always popular with the people."
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; writing by Randall Palmer and
Louise Egan; editing by Peter Galloway)