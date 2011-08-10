BRIEF-Aon signs definitive agreement to sell benefits administration, HR BPO platform
* Aon signs definitive agreement to sell benefits administration and hr business process outsourcing (BPO) platform
WAKEFIELD, Quebec Aug 10 Countries should stick to last year's G20 pledge to halve their budget deficits by 2013, because it is excess debt that is causing the current market turmoil, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday.
"This is a government problem. Governments have to get their fiscal houses in order," he told reporters.
The Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers did not discuss any new stimulus programs in their emergency conference call this past weekend, he said. (Reporting by David Ljunggren, writing by Randall Palmer; editing by Rob Wilson)
* Calpine reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results, reaffirms 2017 guidance
BERLIN, Feb 10 Germany is focused on ensuring that a review of Greece's bailout is successful, a Finance Ministry spokeswoman said when asked about remarks by Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble that Athens would have to leave the euro zone if it ignored its commitments.