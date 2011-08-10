WAKEFIELD, Quebec Aug 10 Countries should stick to last year's G20 pledge to halve their budget deficits by 2013, because it is excess debt that is causing the current market turmoil, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday.

"This is a government problem. Governments have to get their fiscal houses in order," he told reporters.

The Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers did not discuss any new stimulus programs in their emergency conference call this past weekend, he said. (Reporting by David Ljunggren, writing by Randall Palmer; editing by Rob Wilson)