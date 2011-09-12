AJAX, Ontario, Sept 12 The Group of Seven leading industrialized nations broadly agree fiscal consolidation is necessary, but the pace of deficit cuts will differ, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Monday.

"The concern with Greece and some other peripheral countries in the European economy is that...(they) follow through on fiscal consolidation," Flaherty told a news conference.

The minister added that he was confident that indebted countries could do what is needed but said it was a question of political will. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; writing by Randall Palmer; editing by Peter Galloway)