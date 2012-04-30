* Economy shrinks by 0.2 pct after 0.1 pct gain in Jan
* Growth hit by temporary mine closures, maintenance woes
OTTAWA, April 30 Canada's economy unexpectedly
shrank by 0.2 percent in February, hit by temporary closures in
the mining and other goods-producing industries, Statistics
Canada data indicated on Monday.
Market analysts had on average predicted the economy would
grow by 0.2 percent from January. Year-on-year growth was just
1.6 percent, the weakest since the 1.2 percent recorded in
January 2010.
Potash mining fell by 19 percent after weak world demand
prompted the closure of mines in Saskatchewan. Copper, nickel,
lead and zinc mining fell by 9.9 percent as several nickel mines
in Ontario were shut for safety reasons.
Oil and gas extraction dropped by 0.9 percent, in part due
to unplanned maintenance at crude petroleum facilities in the
energy-rich province of Alberta.
Manufacturing declined by 1.2 percent after five consecutive
increases. The output of utilities fell by 1.9 percent, pulled
down partly by unseasonably warm weather that cut demand for
electricity and natural gas.
Construction rose by 0.5 percent while wholesale trade was
up by 1.5 percent. Retail trade fell by 0.4 percent.
(Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)