OTTAWA, April 30 Canada's economy unexpectedly shrank by 0.2 percent in February, hit by temporary closures in the mining and other goods-producing industries, Statistics Canada data indicated on Monday.

Market analysts had on average predicted the economy would grow by 0.2 percent from January. Year-on-year growth was just 1.6 percent, the weakest since the 1.2 percent recorded in January 2010.

Potash mining fell by 19 percent after weak world demand prompted the closure of mines in Saskatchewan. Copper, nickel, lead and zinc mining fell by 9.9 percent as several nickel mines in Ontario were shut for safety reasons.

Oil and gas extraction dropped by 0.9 percent, in part due to unplanned maintenance at crude petroleum facilities in the energy-rich province of Alberta.

Manufacturing declined by 1.2 percent after five consecutive increases. The output of utilities fell by 1.9 percent, pulled down partly by unseasonably warm weather that cut demand for electricity and natural gas.

Construction rose by 0.5 percent while wholesale trade was up by 1.5 percent. Retail trade fell by 0.4 percent. (Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)