* Economy grows 1.9 percent annualized in first quarter

* March GDP grows just 0.1 pct; analysts expected 0.4 pct

* Data suggests Bank of Canada policy on hold for some time

By Louise Egan

OTTAWA, June 1 Canada's economy grew less in the first quarter than the Bank of Canada had expected, and well short of market forecasts in March, suggesting the central bank will be in no rush to follow through on a warning it could raise interest rates.

Gross domestic product expanded 1.9 percent in the quarter on an annualized basis, Statistics Canada said on Friday, in line with market forecasts for the quarter, but below the central bank's most recent projection of 2.5 percent growth.

The growth matched the economy's fourth-quarter performance, which was revised up from 1.8 percent, as well as first-quarter growth in the United States.

Monthly GDP for March grew just 0.1 percent, below the 0.4 percent gain that analysts had expected, and following a 0.2 percent contraction in February.

Speculation of a hike in interest rates had heated up after the Bank of Canada used unexpectedly hawkish language in its April 17 policy statement. But the flare-up of the European debt crisis and some tepid U.S. data have since cast doubt on any plans to tighten monetary policy.

The domestic GDP figures could prompt the bank to soften its tone in its next rate decision on Tuesday.

"The bottom line here is that there's no way the Bank of Canada is moving this year, in my opinion," said Derek Holt, vice president of economics at Scotiabank.

"Not just on geopolitical risks but also on growth disappointments on the domestic side of the picture, which adds a new twist to the policy risks in Canada," he said.

The Bank of Canada's main policy rate has been at 1 percent since September 2010.

The Canadian dollar slid to a six-month low against the U.S. dollar after the release of Canadian and U.S. data. The latter included a weak U.S. jobs report for May.

The currency touched a low of C$1.0443 against the greenback, or 95.76 U.S. cents, weakening from around C$1.0390, or 96.25 U.S. cents prior to the data.

Canadian government bond prices climbed across the curve, with longer-dated yields sinking to record lows.

Overnight index swaps, which trade based on expectations for the central bank's key policy rate, showed that traders increased bets on a rate cut in late 2012 after the data.

BUSINESS INVESTMENT FUELS GROWTH

Business investment and inventories were the biggest contributor to the quarterly advance, Statscan said, while net exports and the withdrawal of government stimulus detracted from growth.

Net exports were a drag on growth as exports gained 0.6 percent and imports jumped by a faster 1.1 percent.

Demand from Canada's top export market, the United States, may not gain momentum for some time, if businesses there remain too uncertain about the global economy to resume hiring.

"That risks feeding back and weakening consumer spending. We cannot expect (Canadian) exports to improve any time soon if our major trading partner is downshifting," said Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets.

Final domestic demand - comprised of government, consumer and government spending - continued to slow in the quarter, growing 0.3 percent, compared to average quarterly growth of 0.5 percent in 2011. (With additional reporting by Jennifer Kwan, Andrea Hopkins, Claire Sibonney and Julie Gordon in Toronto; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)