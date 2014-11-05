OTTAWA Nov 5 The Canadian economy grew at a
stronger pace in the first half of the year than previously
thought, revised data from Statistics Canada showed on
Wednesday.
The revised figures raised second-quarter growth in gross
domestic product to 3.6 percent from the 3.1 percent first
reported by Statscan. The agency revised first-quarter growth
slightly higher, to 1 percent from 0.9 percent.
"The revisions show a slightly brighter picture in the
rear-view mirror for the first half of the year, a bit of an
offset to the disappointments we've seen in the current quarter
GDP figures," Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC World
Markets wrote in a note.
Growth reports for the first two months of the third quarter
have shown activity flat in July and contracting in August.
Shenfeld said the two months of data for the quarter point to
growth "a shade under 2 percent".
The upward second-quarter revisions give additional support
to the view that the expected slowdown in third-quarter growth
will be temporary, Nathan Janzen, economist at RBC, wrote in a
note. RBC forecasts growth will rebound to 2.7 percent in the
final quarter of the year.
Wednesday's revisions also showed the economy finished 2013
on a stronger note than initially thought, with growth for the
fourth quarter coming in at 2.9 percent, firmer than the 2.7
percent that was originally reported.
Statscan revised economic growth figures from the first
quarter of 2011 to the second quarter of 2014 on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Peter Galloway)