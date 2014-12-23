(Adds implications for the quarter, next year; currency
reaction)
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA Dec 23 The Canadian economy showed
surprising strength in October, growing by 0.3 percent after a
0.4 percent gain in September, due in part to an unexpected
surge in manufacturing, according to Statistics Canada data
released on Tuesday.
Economists now expect annualized fourth-quarter growth to
come in close to, or above, the Bank of Canada's 2.5 percent
forecast, which would be high enough to eat into some of the
economy's spare capacity. Previous predictions had been as low
as 2 percent.
The strength comes despite lower prices for oil, a major
Canadian export.
"However, 2015 will likely be much more challenging as the
drop in oil prices starts to bite," BMO Capital Markets senior
economist Benjamin Reitzes wrote in a research note.
October's growth in real gross domestic product (GDP)
matched the most optimistic of forecasts in a Reuters survey of
economists. The median forecast was for growth of just 0.1
percent.
The strong number was overshadowed, however, by a report of
5.0 percent annualized U.S. growth in the third quarter
. The Canadian dollar weakened to
C$1.1662 to the greenback, or 85.75 U.S. cents.
Strong U.S. growth cuts two ways. It increases the
possibility that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest
rates before the Bank of Canada, which would weigh on the
Canadian dollar.
But increased U.S. demand will benefit Canadian
manufacturers, helping to offset the lower oil prices.
"As long as the U.S. continues to grow in a relatively
robust fashion - as we think it will - Canada stands to
benefit," said Mazen Issa, senior Canada macro strategist at TD
Securities.
October's data was helped by the end of a British Columbia
teachers' strike. Mining, oil and gas extraction rose as well.
But the big surprise was a 0.7 percent gain in manufacturing
output, in contrast with Statistics Canada's earlier release of
a 0.6 percent fall in manufacturing sales.
The main difference was in the treatment of aerospace data,
while overall inventories also rose in October. Production that
goes into inventories is counted for GDP but not for sales.
The manufacturing sales data, released on Dec. 16, showed
aerospace production down 15.6 percent.
By contrast, the GDP survey showed aerospace output down
only 1.9 percent. It calculates aerospace using employment data,
considered to give a smoother reading for the volatile sector.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; and Peter Galloway)