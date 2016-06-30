BRIEF-Moody's says pound drop from brexit will shake UK airlines
* pound drop from Brexit will shake UK airlines; airports can withstand short term impact
OTTAWA, June 30 The Canadian economy grew by just 0.1 percent in April from March, Statistics Canada said on Thursday, paving the way for a sickly second quarter on the back of the devastation caused by major Alberta wildfires.
The advance - the first in three months - matched the forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The Bank of Canada, citing the damage the fires did to the energy sector, said on June 15 that growth was likely to be flat or slightly negative in the second quarter before an outsized recovery took hold in the third quarter.
Manufacturing output in April rose by 0.4 percent after two consecutive monthly decreases, pushed higher by growth in non-durable goods manufacturing.
The utilities and the public sectors also posted increases but they were largely offset by a 7.3 percent decline in the output of oil sands plants. This was largely the result of maintenance shutdowns at upgrader facilities.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australian new vehicle sales edged higher in January, maintaining the momentum of last year's record pace as buyers continued to flock to sport utility vehicles.
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Asian stocks got off to a tentative start on Friday, as investors await the outcome of a key U.S. monthly jobs report that will set the tone for the Federal Reserve's policy outlook and as China's markets reopen after a week-long break.