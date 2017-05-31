(Adds details on Bank of Canada)
By Leah Schnurr
OTTAWA May 31 Canada's economy accelerated in
the first quarter on the back of strong consumer spending and a
business investment rebound, bolstering the case for the central
bank to begin considering raising interest rates.
Gross domestic product grew at an annualized 3.7 percent
pace, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday, slightly below
expectations for 3.9 percent growth and following upwardly
revised annualized growth of 2.7 percent in the fourth quarter.
The economy was also on solid footing as it ended the first
quarter, with growth rising by a better-than-expected 0.5
percent in March.
While the first-quarter expansion was shy of the Bank of
Canada's 3.8 percent forecast, it made Canada a growth leader
among its industrialized peers at the start of the year.
"At the end of the day, we have to call it strong no matter
what," said Derek Holt, an economist at Scotiabank. "A lot of
other countries would like to be in this position."
Economists said the strong data put the Bank of Canada one
step closer to raising rates. The central bank is largely
expected to be on hold until 2018.
"If we continue to get growth numbers like this, absent
trade policy risks, it's going to be tougher for the Bank of
Canada to avoid rate hikes at some point in the distance," Holt
said.
After initially strengthening following the data, the
Canadian dollar was weaker against the greenback as oil prices
fell.
Business investment picked up after declining in four of the
past five quarters, with companies spending more on industrial
machinery and equipment, and computers.
While the Bank of Canada will be encouraged by the
long-awaited improvement in investment, the protectionist tone
out of the United States will act as a counterbalance, said Paul
Ferley, the assistant chief economist at Royal Bank of Canada.
Growth was also supported by a rebuilding of business
inventories, which economists said could be reversed in the
coming quarters. A rebound in imports weighed on growth, while
exports fell modestly due to a decrease in services sent abroad.
Consumers continued to spend, particularly on vehicles.
While wages rose 1 percent compared to the previous quarter, the
savings rate fell to 4.3 percent.
Investment in residential structures also lifted the
economy, bolstered by increased new home construction and a rise
in the costs of selling a home amid strong resale activity in
Ontario, the country's most populous province.
