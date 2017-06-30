(Adds details on sectors, background)
OTTAWA, June 30 Canada's economy grew by 0.2
percent in April on widespread strength, Statistics Canada said
on Friday, indicating a solid start to the second quarter as the
Bank of Canada mulls a hike in interest rates next month.
The increase - which matched the forecast of analysts in a
Reuters poll - marked the sixth consecutive month of growth
after a long slump caused when oil prices crashed in 2014.
The Bank of Canada cut rates twice in 2015 to keep the
economy on track. This week two top policymakers at the central
bank said that strategy had worked, ramping up market
expectations for a rate rise in July.
Statscan said 14 out of 20 sectors grew in April.
Service-producing industries posted a 0.3 percent gain while the
goods sector was largely unchanged as growth in mining,
quarrying and oil and gas extraction was largely offset by a
decline in manufacturing.
Wholesale and retail trade both increased while arts,
entertainment and recreation jumped by 2.8 percent, in part
because five Canadian hockey teams took part in the first round
of play-offs.
