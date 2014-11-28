(New with implications for Bank of Canada)
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA Nov 28 Canada's economy grew faster than
expected in the third quarter, according to data on Friday, but
cheaper oil prices add to the likelihood the Bank of Canada will
not consider higher interest rates anytime soon despite the
recent run of strong figures.
At 2.8 percent, third quarter growth eclipsed a 2.1 percent
market forecast and the Bank of Canada's 2.3 percent estimate,
following 3.6 percent in the second quarter.
Bank of Montreal chief economist Doug Porter said the string
of strong data on jobs, auto sales, home sales, and inflation
put the economy in "a very good place heading into the energy
price storm".
"Does it get any better than this? Sadly, probably not. Even
with this nice run, we suspect the Bank of Canada will be
completely unmoved because of one word - oil," he wrote to
clients, noting the pending impact on government revenues,
consumer prices and growth from weak oil prices.
Brent crude oil steadied above $73 a barrel on Friday after
hitting a fresh four-year low in the wake of OPEC's decision not
to cut output, a move investors said would leave oil markets
heavily oversupplied.
The Bank of Canada is forecast to keep interest rates on
hold next Wednesday and focus will be on how Governor Stephen
Poloz interprets the recent data.
Canada's growth in real gross domestic product fell short of
the 3.9 percent in the United States for the quarter, but U.S.
strength spilled over the border, as Canadian goods exports rose
by an annualized 9 percent.
Business capital investment rose by 5.9 percent, the highest
since the first quarter of 2012. However, most of this was not
in machinery and equipment but in residential construction,
which rose an annualized 12.5 percent.
Household consumption rose by 2.8 percent.
Lower oil prices will also take pressure off overall
inflation which, at 2.4 percent in October, exceeded the central
bank's target of 2.0 percent.
However, Canadian crude prices have not done as poorly as
world benchmarks, because the discount for Canadian oil has
shrunk as an increasing amount of crude gets shipped by rail.
