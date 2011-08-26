* What: Statistics Canada releases Q2 and June GDP

* When: Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT)

REUTERS FORECAST:

Q2 Q1 Forecast

2011 2011 range GDP Q/Q Annualized +0.1 +3.9 -0.4 pct to +0.7 pct

+0.7 pct

June May GDP by industry M/M +0.1 -0.3 0.0 pct to +0.4 pct

+0.4 pct

For individual forecasts see: [ECI/CA]

FACTORS TO WATCH: Canadian second-quarter growth is largely expected to have stalled after extraordinary strength in Q1, in part because of disruptions to exports caused by the Japanese earthquake and tsunami in March. The strong Canadian dollar and weak U.S. markets also hit exports.

Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney - who in late July predicted second-quarter annualized growth of 1.5 percent - said on Aug. 19 that he now expected minimal growth or even a slight decline. [ID:nN1E77I0L1]

Only four of 22 economists surveyed by Reuters predicted lower GDP for the quarter, another seven predicted no growth.

Strengths:

Domestic demand is still relatively healthy, fueled by the strong Canadian dollar. Retail sales grew by 0.7 percent in June from May, pushed up by higher auto sales. Business investment in machinery and equipment, as well as housing, are other bright spots.

Markets expect the pace of overall growth to pick up in the third quarter once the effects of the Japan disruption and problems in the energy patch have faded.

Weaknesses:

Besides the tsunami-linked problems, second-quarter growth was hit by bad weather, maintenance shutdowns and a series of wildfires that helped curb energy production in May.

Canadian net exports will probably subtract about 5 percentage points from annualized growth, offsetting most gains in other sectors. Government stimulus spending was also winding down. Manufacturing sales in June fell by a much greater than expected 1.5 percent from May - the third consecutive drop - although this was partly due to one-off factors such as energy plants shutting down for retooling.

June GDP: Most economists expect a bit of growth in June after April's flat reading and May's 0.3 percent decline. Retail strength roughly balanced wholesale and manufacturing weakness.

MARKET IMPACT

Markets have largely priced in a flat GDP number so the Canadian dollar should not be too badly affected. That said, the currency could be hit if the annualized second quarter figure is worse than the slight decline the Bank of Canada is already allowing for. An ugly second quarter figure would also lend backing to the market doves who have priced in an interest rate cut rather than a hike BOCWATCH.

Any negative quarterly number, if followed by another negative for the third quarter, would mean recession, which would hurt consumer and market sentiment. However, most expect a rebound in the third quarter from the temporary disruptions of the second. Carney has already signaled that he would be prudent in any decision to raise rates, but a strong GDP showing as the economy headed into the financial markets turmoil in the third quarter would lend credence to those dealers who see the next rate move being up. (Reporting by Randall Palmer and David Ljunggren; editing by Rob Wilson)