* What: Statistics Canada releases Q2 and June GDP
* When: Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT)
REUTERS FORECAST:
ECONCA
Q2 Q1 Forecast
2011 2011 range
GDP Q/Q Annualized +0.1 +3.9 -0.4 pct to
+0.7 pct
June May
GDP by industry M/M +0.1 -0.3 0.0 pct to
+0.4 pct
FACTORS TO WATCH: Canadian second-quarter growth is largely
expected to have stalled after extraordinary strength in Q1, in
part because of disruptions to exports caused by the Japanese
earthquake and tsunami in March. The strong Canadian dollar and
weak U.S. markets also hit exports.
Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney - who in late July
predicted second-quarter annualized growth of 1.5 percent -
said on Aug. 19 that he now expected minimal growth or even a
slight decline. [ID:nN1E77I0L1]
Only four of 22 economists surveyed by Reuters predicted
lower GDP for the quarter, another seven predicted no growth.
Strengths:
Domestic demand is still relatively healthy, fueled by the
strong Canadian dollar. Retail sales grew by 0.7 percent in
June from May, pushed up by higher auto sales. Business
investment in machinery and equipment, as well as housing, are
other bright spots.
Markets expect the pace of overall growth to pick up in the
third quarter once the effects of the Japan disruption and
problems in the energy patch have faded.
Weaknesses:
Besides the tsunami-linked problems, second-quarter growth
was hit by bad weather, maintenance shutdowns and a series of
wildfires that helped curb energy production in May.
Canadian net exports will probably subtract about 5
percentage points from annualized growth, offsetting most gains
in other sectors. Government stimulus spending was also winding
down. Manufacturing sales in June fell by a much greater than
expected 1.5 percent from May - the third consecutive drop -
although this was partly due to one-off factors such as energy
plants shutting down for retooling.
June GDP: Most economists expect a bit of growth in June
after April's flat reading and May's 0.3 percent decline.
Retail strength roughly balanced wholesale and manufacturing
weakness.
MARKET IMPACT
Markets have largely priced in a flat GDP number so the
Canadian dollar should not be too badly affected. That said,
the currency could be hit if the annualized second quarter
figure is worse than the slight decline the Bank of Canada is
already allowing for. An ugly second quarter figure would also
lend backing to the market doves who have priced in an interest
rate cut rather than a hike BOCWATCH.
Any negative quarterly number, if followed by another
negative for the third quarter, would mean recession, which
would hurt consumer and market sentiment. However, most expect
a rebound in the third quarter from the temporary disruptions
of the second. Carney has already signaled that he would be
prudent in any decision to raise rates, but a strong GDP
showing as the economy headed into the financial markets
turmoil in the third quarter would lend credence to those
dealers who see the next rate move being up.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer and David Ljunggren; editing by
Rob Wilson)