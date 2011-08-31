* Q2 shows annualized fall of 0.4 pct, Q1 grew by 3.6 pct

* Tsunami, fires largely responsible; exports down 2.1 pct

* Most economists expect positive growth in Q3

* C$ falls on the data (Adds details)

OTTAWA, Aug 31 The Canadian economy shrank in the second quarter, the first quarterly fall since the 2008-09 recession, largely due to temporary factors such as Japan's earthquake and tsunami, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Real gross domestic product fell at an annualized rate of 0.4 percent from the first quarter, worse than the median forecast of a 0.1 percent increase in a Reuters survey of economists. The first quarter grew by 3.6 percent.

However, most economists expected a rebound in the third quarter from the temporary disruptions in the second. If this is the case, Canada would escape the technical definition of recession -- two quarters of negative growth.

The decline was marked by a 2.1 percent (non-annualized) fall in export volume. This, in turn, was influenced by a supply disruption in the auto industry caused by the earthquake and tsunami, as well as wildfires and maintenance shutdowns that helped cut oil and gas extraction by 3.6 percent.

Business investment, housing investment and consumer spending were all up in the quarter.

For the month of June, Statscan said real GDP rose by 0.2 percent in June after a 0.3 percent fall in May, with the auto and gas industries posting recoveries.

As recently as July, the Bank of Canada had predicted 1.5 percent growth for the second quarter, but Governor Mark Carney said on Aug. 19 he expected only minimal growth or a slight decline.

He said he would be prudent in any possible interest rate hikes. The market is pricing in a rate cut rather than a hike. BOCWATCH

The GDP report hit the Canadian dollar CAD=D4, which weakened slightly to C$0.9786 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0219, from around C$0.9768, or $1.0238, immediately before the release. (Reporting by Randall Palmer and Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)