OSHAWA, Ontario, Sept 14 Canada emphasized on Wednesday that the key to avoiding an escalation of the European debt crisis is for Greece to follow through with tough austerity measures as planned.

When questioned by reporters, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty refused to be drawn on whether Greece might default or leave the euro zone or on other options for resolving the crisis.

"Greece needs to make sure that it implements the fiscal reforms that it said it would," Flaherty said after a speech to a business group.

"We know from the experience of the last few years that issues relating to deficits and debt do not get better over time unless the necessary actions are taken." (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Writing by Louise Egan; editing by Peter Galloway)