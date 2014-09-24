NEW YORK, Sept 24 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Wednesday he did not anticipate a housing crisis in Canada, where some analysts are fretting about high debt levels and a booming housing market.

Harper told an audience of business executives in New York that there was no comparison between the Canadian housing market now and the U.S. market before the crash of 2008.

Harper said a small percentage of Canadian households would be vulnerable to a series of quick hikes or a downturn. (Reporting by Liana Baker; Writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by James Dalgleish)