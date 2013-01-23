* Ottawa, Bank of Canada have cut growth forecasts
* Lower growth will have fiscal impact, says PM
Jan 23 Canada is concerned by the slowing of the
global economy in the last six months, which will hit the
domestic economy and hamper job creation, Prime Minister Stephen
Harper said on Wednesday.
Harper made his comments shortly after the Bank of Canada
slashed its forecast for fourth quarter 2012 growth to 1.0
percent from 2.5 percent. Last October Ottawa cut its 2013
growth prediction to 2.0 percent from 2.4 percent.
"There has been a general slowing of the global economy over
the past half year. So it is obviously a concern to us," Harper
told reporters in Cambridge, Ontario.
"It's going to obviously ... hav(e) some fiscal impact on
us, will have some impact on the pace of job creation," he added
in televised remarks.
Harper said he was encouraged the economy had continued to
create jobs despite the growth slowdown.
Canada's economy created 39,800 jobs in December, cutting
jobless rate to a four-year low of 7.1 percent.