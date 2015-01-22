(Adds quotes from prime minister, background)
By Andrea Hopkins
ST. CATHARINES, Ontario Jan 22 Canadian Prime
Minister Stephen Harper voiced complete confidence in the Bank
of Canada on Thursday, a day after it stunned markets by cutting
interest rates amid a plunge in oil prices.
Harper also tried to play down the effects of the slide in
crude prices and repeated a promise to balance the budget in
2015/16, an important political move ahead of an election set
for October.
Canada is one of the world's major oil producers and the
slump in prices, by around 60 percent since June, will knock
billions from government revenues.
Harper said the economy did not need stimulus measures and
noted the Bank of Canada was still predicting some growth this
year.
The central bank cited a threat to economic growth and its
inflation targets from the oil price plunge and said it was
ready to ease policy further if necessary.
"The government has complete confidence in the Bank of
Canada and the actions that it has taken," Harper told reporters
in the Ontario city of St. Catharines.
"They are appropriate but in terms of fiscal policy the
appropriate action is to make sure that as long as the economy
continues to grow, we balance our budget," he said.
The center-right ruling Conservatives say they are the only
party that can be trusted with the economy and point to a
massive stimulus program the government quickly rolled out to
stave off the worst effects of the 2008 Recession.
That program racked up a multi-billion dollar budget deficit
which the government is committed to erasing as voters go to the
polls in October.
"We live in a world of volatility. These things are creating
some shocks that will impact us but they're not going to throw
us off our fundamental growth path or undermine the very strong
fundamentals of the Canadian economy," said Harper.
The Conservatives' main power base is in the western
province of Alberta, which is also home to much of the country's
energy industry. Harper said the energy patch was resilient and
used to price shocks.
"I have every confidence that the industry will weather the
storm - with some difficulty, there's no doubt about it, there
will be some pain - but they will emerge very strong for the
long term," he said.
