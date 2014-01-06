By Julie Gordon
VANCOUVER Jan 6 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen
Harper said on Monday he is more optimistic about the economy in
2014 than in past years because of evidence of stronger growth
in the United States and a comeback in Europe.
While the export-dependent Canadian economy will inevitably
be buffeted by global ups and downs, its fundamentals are
strong, Harper said, citing the country's fiscal record, banking
sector and labor force.
"As we move into 2014, I'm a little more optimistic this
year than I've been in past years," he said in a moderated
discussion in front of a Vancouver business audience.
"I think Europe, while its challenges are longer term, has
hit the trough and is beginning to come back. I see real
evidence of growth taking hold in the United States," he said.
Harper also spoke about the need for Canada to diversify its
markets for crude oil, expressing confidence the stalled
Keystone XL line would eventually proceed.
Canada's economy sped up in the third quarter to grow by 2.7
percent on an annualized basis, after a slow patch earlier in
the year. But economists take little comfort from the fact that
growth is largely driven by debt-ridden consumers, with business
investment and exports still not ramping up as expected.
Chronically low inflation has prompted the Bank of Canada to
indicate it has no plans to raise interest rates any time soon.
Harper blamed the low inflation for lower-than-expected
government revenues, although he repeated that the Conservative
government was on track to meet its promise of eliminating a
deficit by 2015.
"Income growth has been a little bit slower than we'd hoped,
not so much because economic growth hasn't been where we want it
... It's been that our inflation rate has been so low that the
government's actual nominal income from which we gain revenue
has been a little bit slower than anticipated," he said.