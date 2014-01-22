TEL AVIV Jan 22 Canada's economic recovery has been quite strong, and could continue to improve as the global economy advances, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Wednesday.

"It's not been robust but it has been a relatively strong economy," Harper said during a question and answer session at Tel Aviv University. "But there are still too many people out of work."

He noted that global trade was vital to the economy's success. And while the number of countries Canada has trade deals with has swelled to 42 from five in 2006, "there is still more to be done," Harper added.

The global economy, he said, looked more promising than at the beginning of recent years, especially with the recovery in the United States seemingly gaining traction.