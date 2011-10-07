EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 6)
BRUSSELS, Feb 6 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Oct 7 The Canadian government will remain vigilant and active to protect jobs and the economy amid continued global economic uncertainty, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Friday.
Harper - who has indicated his Conservative government would start a second stimulus program if necessary - said Ottawa has a crucial role to play amid the economic woes.
"Our government will remain vigilant and active to protect Canadian jobs and the Canadian economy. We will keep taxes down," he told a televised event in Regina, Saskatchewan. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Peter Galloway)
BRUSSELS, Feb 6 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 The European Central Bank rejected U.S. accusations of currency manipulation on Monday and warned that deregulating the banking industry, now being openly discussed in Washington, could sow the seeds of the next financial crisis.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to early afternoon)