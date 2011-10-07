Oct 7 The Canadian government will remain vigilant and active to protect jobs and the economy amid continued global economic uncertainty, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Friday.

Harper - who has indicated his Conservative government would start a second stimulus program if necessary - said Ottawa has a crucial role to play amid the economic woes.

"Our government will remain vigilant and active to protect Canadian jobs and the Canadian economy. We will keep taxes down," he told a televised event in Regina, Saskatchewan. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Peter Galloway)