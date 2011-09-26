OTTAWA, Sept 26 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper will meet with Finance Minister Jim Flaherty and Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney late on Tuesday to discuss the economy, government officials said on Monday.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the three will meet at 4 p.m. (2000 GMT) and were expected to discuss the weekend meetings of world finance ministers and central bankers in Washington. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; writing by Jeffrey Hodgson; editing by Rob Wilson)