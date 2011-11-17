* Ex-TD economist rejects broad cuts, two-tiered healthcare
* Says efficiencies needed, including more home care
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, Nov 17 Canada's public healthcare
system is becoming too expensive but could offer better value
without drastic cuts or abandoning its state-funded structure,
one of the country's most influential economists said on
Thursday.
Changes needed include more treatment of patients outside
of hospitals - through family doctors and home care, for
example - and by offering more private services paid for by the
public purse, said Don Drummond, a former Toronto-Dominion Bank
(TD.TO) chief economist and federal finance official.
Drummond, who has been hired by the Ontario government to
advise it on program spending, said in a report that
politically "palatable" options are needed to tackle the threat
of ballooning health care costs.
"If healthcare spending keeps the provinces' backs to the
fiscal cliff, they might once again lash out with spending
cuts, as they did in the 1990s," Drummond warned in the report
for the market-friendly C.D. Howe Institute, a public-policy
thinktank.
"But a lesson should be learned from that episode: little
was really solved ... the experience left the public even more
leery of moves to save money or raise efficiency."
Healthcare in Canada is delivered through a publicly funded
system that covers all "medically necessary" hospital and
physician care, as well as prescription drugs for seniors, and
curbs the role of private medicine.
While the system has widespread public and political
support, costs have soared well above the rate of inflation and
are expected to climb further as the baby-boom generation
ages.
Drummond said other ways to save money include allowing
nurses and physicians' assistants to perform some tasks done by
doctors and enabling pharmacists to write basic prescriptions.
Policymakers should also contain drug costs and change the
way doctors are paid, with more emphasis on salaries and less
on fees for services. He also urged lower fees for procedures
where technological advances have made them quicker, such as
cataract surgery.
But doctors should receive incentives when they find ways
to improve the quality of care, such as lowering the number of
complications after treatment, he said.
Drummond noted that Canadians spent C$192 billion ($186
billion) on healthcare in 2010, or 11.7 percent of gross
domestic product. In Ontario, Canada's most populous province,
the health-spending share of GDP was even higher at 12.2
percent.
Of the 34 countries covered in the latest OECD health data,
Canada had the 7th most expensive system. The United States
topped the list at 16 percent of GDP.
($1=$1.03 Canadian)
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Rob Wilson)