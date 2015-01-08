(In last paragraph of Oct. 9 story, corrects proportion of
housing not covered by the index to one-third from two-thirds)
OTTAWA Oct 9 New housing prices in Canada rose
by 0.3 percent in August from July, the largest advance in seven
months, on strong gains in two of the biggest metropolitan
areas, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
Market analysts had expected a 0.1 percent rise. The
month-on-month gain was the largest since the 0.3 percent
increase seen in January.
The combined region of Toronto and Oshawa - which accounts
for 28 percent of the entire market - was the biggest
contributor to the overall gain, rising 0.3 percent on better
list prices and market conditions.
Prices in Calgary, capital of Canada's booming energy
industry, rose by 0.5 percent from July on land development
costs, strong market conditions and higher demand.
Month-on-month, prices were up seven of the 21 major
metropolitan regions, down in seven and unchanged in seven.
Prices were 1.5 percent higher than in August 2013.
The new housing price index excludes apartments and
condominiums, which the government says are a particular cause
for concern and which account for one-third of new housing.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)