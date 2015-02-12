OTTAWA Feb 12 New home prices in Canada rose by
0.1 percent for the fourth month in a row in December, driven by
gains in the greater Toronto region, data published by
Statistics Canada showed on Thursday.
The increase was in line with economists' forecasts. The
Toronto and Oshawa region was the top contributor, with prices
rising 0.2 percent, though the gains were partially offset by
builders offering bonus packages to spur sales.
Prices edged up 0.1 percent in Calgary as builders saw
higher material and labor costs. It was the smallest gain since
December 2013 for the city that is heavily tied to the energy
sector.
Still, Calgary saw the biggest increase over the course of
the year with prices up 6.5 percent. For Canada overall, prices
were up 1.7 percent compared to December 2013.
The new housing price index excludes apartments and
condominiums, which the government says are a particular cause
for concern and which account for one-third of new housing.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Alden Bentley)