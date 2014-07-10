(Adds details of release, background)
OTTAWA, July 10 The prices of new homes in
Canada rose by 0.1 percent in May from April, pushed higher by
strength in the western Prairie region, Statistics Canada said
on Thursday.
The increase was less than the 0.2 percent advance forecast
by market operators. On a year-over-year basis, prices grew by
1.5 percent compared to 1.6 percent in April.
Prices in the Alberta city of Calgary, the capital of
Canada's energy region, jumped 0.8 percent from April, on higher
material, labor and land costs.
Elsewhere in Alberta, prices in the provincial capital
Edmonton rose by 0.3 percent. In neighboring Saskatchewan, also
in the west of Canada, new home prices in the city of Regina
increased by 0.4 percent.
The Canadian federal government, which has intervened in the
mortgage market several times since 2008 to cool the sector, has
long expressed concerns the housing market might overheat,
though it thinks a soft landing is more likely.
The new housing price index excludes condominiums, which the
government says are a particular cause for concern.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Bernadette Baum)