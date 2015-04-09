(Adds details from report)
OTTAWA, April 9 New home prices in Canada rose
0.2 percent in February, recovering from the previous month's
decline as prices climbed in the Toronto area, data from
Statistics Canada showed on Thursday.
Economists had expected the home price index to be
unchanged.
The combined region of Toronto and Oshawa was the top
contributor, with prices up 0.3 percent. Improved market
conditions and prices on new listings drove the increase, though
that growth was offset as some builders offered promotional
packages to boost sales.
Prices were unchanged in nine of the 21 metropolitan areas
included in the index, including Calgary.
New home prices were up 1.4 percent compared to February of
last year, matching the year-over-year pace of price gains seen
in January.
The new housing price index excludes apartments and
condominiums, which the government says are a particular cause
for concern and which account for one-third of new housing.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bernadette Baum)