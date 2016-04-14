(Adds data, background)
OTTAWA, April 14 New home prices in Canada rose
by 0.2 percent in February from January, pushed up by continuing
strength in the major regions of Toronto and Vancouver,
Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a 0.1 percent
increase from January. Compared with February 2015, prices grew
by 1.8 percent.
The Toronto and Oshawa region, which accounts for 27.9
percent of the entire Canadian market, posted a 0.4 percent
advance. Prices in Vancouver, which makes up 13.0 percent of the
market, rose by 0.8 percent, the most since September 2009.
Builders in both regions cited new list prices and market
conditions as the main reasons for strength.
The western city of Calgary, capital of Canada's struggling
energy industry, saw prices fall by 0.5 percent, the largest
decline since July 2011.
The new housing price index excludes apartments and
condominiums, which the government says are a particular cause
for concern and which account for one-third of new housing.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by W Simon)